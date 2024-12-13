Real Madrid are reportedly ready to move to the next phase of their plan to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 season with talks on an extension ongoing.

The England international effectively has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a fresh career challenge in Madrid in 2025.

The saga continues to dominate gossip pages in both the UK and Spain with Los Blancos hopeful of gaining an edge.

The latest update indicates Real Madrid are confident of formalising the agreement in January, but all parties remain locked in talks.

Alongside the club’s strategy, Alexander-Arnold’s England teammate Jude Bellingham is actively working on convincing him to join him in Real Madrid as part of the negotiations.

Reds boss Arne Slot was asked about the evolving situation, ahead of their weekend clash with Fulham, and the Dutch coach is unbothered by the rumours, but had no firm update.

“It doesn’t worry me, we accept the situation as it is. They (plus Van Dijk and Salah) are playing at a very good club and doing really well. Hopefully we can keep it for a long time like this.”