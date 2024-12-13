Alphonso Davies agent arranges meetings with Real Madrid and Manchester United after Bayern Munich spat

Following a week in which is has looked as if Real Madrid would miss out on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, with a string of positive updates emerging for the Bavarians, Los Blancos have been given a boost.

Davies is unlikely to make a decision on his future before January, which means that Real Madrid will be able to put a contract on the table for him to sign. According to Christian Falk on The Daily Briefing, agent Nedal Huoseh was due to have a meeting with Bayern in Munich, but cancelled, leading to a zoom meeting. Director of Football Max Eberl did not attend the meeting though, which left Huoseh ‘very angry’ – it is not the first time that relations between Bayern and Househ have become strained.

As a result, the next round of talks will take place in January, and while Bayern are optimistic about Davies signing a new deal, Househ has arranged meetings with Manchester United and Real Madrid to hear out their offers. Despite Bayern pressure to sign soon, it seems the case will drag into January. It is noted that Real Madrid are not offering much more than Bayern Munich currently, which could open the door for United with a major contract.

Who it does not auger well for is Barcelona. They have been credited with interest in Davies, but with uncertainty over their finances, it seems Huoseh does not see them as a realistic alternative. Earlier this week it was reported that Real Madrid are growing frustrated with Davies though too, and are close to turning their attentions elsewhere.