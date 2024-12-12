Why Alphonso Davies might back out of Real Madrid move when it seemed done

Real Madrid seemed confident of tying up a deal for Alphonso Davies for the last six months, after early reports in March suggested that terms had been agreed with the Canadian left-back. However that appears not to be the case, with Los Blancos growing more uncertain.

Amid reports emerging from Germany that Davies was moving closer to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, Sporting Director Christoph Freund publicly confirmed a renewed optimism about retaining Davies. Since, Los Blancos have gone from confident of his signature to ’50-50′.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid and Davies reached an ‘understanding on terms’, if he signed for free or on a transfer last summer. However Los Blancos then cooled their interest, and only resumed it in June. Following that, and the lack of an attempt to sign Davies last summer, the 24-year-old began to doubt how much Real Madrid really wanted him.

There have since been talks between his agent and the European champions this season, but nothing concrete has been agreed, and from there the move has not progressed. Barcelona are monitoring him, as are Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but both the Blaugrana and the Red Devils are considered unlikely destinations due to the finances involved.

Real Madrid are well covered at left-back with both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia under contract for next season, but there has been a feeling in the capital club that neither are starting quality, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s faith in the Frenchman. Undoubtedly, Real Madrid are looking at options for the mid-term at the position.