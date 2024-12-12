WATCH: Barcelona Sporting Director Deco visibly irritated by doubts over star player

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has assured that star signing Dani Olmo will be available for the second half of the season, despite doubts over his registration. He was not particularly pleased with the line of questioning either.

Recent weeks in Can Barca have been dominated by doubts over where Barcelona will find the money to register the 26-year-old playmaker. Originally they fell back on the emergency injury rule, using the extra salary space afforded by Andreas Christensen’s Achilles’ tendon problem. With the Danish defender recovering, Barcelona will have to register Olmo without that allowance though, and if they do not do so by the 31st of December, he will not be able to play after the 31st of December.

Ferran: "I don't care about criticism, I don't read it. I imagine I get a lot of criticism, but I'm only interested in my family and my close circle." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

Ahead Barcelona’s clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Deco was vehement on the matter, and did not take kindly to repeated questioning on it.

“We will register him, no doubt. The club is working on it, and we will sort everything out. Don’t worry about it.”

“It’s an internal matter… Don’t worry, we will sort it out,” Deco repeated, and then was asked about Olmo himself.

"Yes, no doubt. We're working on it, we're calm, and we'll fix it. He's relaxed, don't worry." "We came here to speak about football. About better things. The game."#FCBarcelona SD Deco did not take kindly to questions on Dani Olmo's registration. pic.twitter.com/OwNiPXHKLJ — Football España (@footballespana_) December 12, 2024

“The player is calm, don’t worry about it,” he said, now noticeably irritated. Following a further question on Olmo, Deco decided that was the end of the topic.

“We came here to speak about football. About better things. About the game.” The interview with Movistar+ ended with a question about January business in the transfer market.

“At the moment, we will not speak about that,” Deco sentenced, in an awkward exchange.

Olmo reportedly has a clause in his deal that allows him to leave for free in January if he is not registered in time. The Blaugrana are thought to be scrambling for extra sources of income in order to increase their salary limit and allow them to do so.