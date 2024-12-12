Superleague focusing efforts on key area – encouraged by FIFA development

The Superleague is very much alive according to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, despite the fact that there is no sign of it being played any time soon, three years after it was annouced. The organising company, A22, are focusing their efforts on putting together one key aspect.

The headline attraction of their presentation in late 2023, given by CEO Bernd Reichart, was free football. The Superleague promised that all over the world, fans would be able to download an application and watch the Superleague for free, with a paid option to remove adverts. According to Relevo, working on the platform Unify, where fans would stream the games, is their key focus now.

Fútbol gratis? Os suena? Es el ÚNICO camino… Esto es UNIFY : https://t.co/dMAfIUBp7l https://t.co/DH9MnmK2BG — A22 Sports (@A22Sports) December 4, 2024

They praised FIFA, after football’s governing body announced that in partnership with broadcaster DAZN, the Club World Cup set for the summer of 2025 would be available for free.

FIFA have reportedly had difficulty putting together the television deal they were seeking, with the total income from the competition predicted to be some way short of the projected €2b. That will have repercussions for the clubs, who are also set to receive much less money that expected.