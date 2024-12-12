Real Madrid star loses backing of President Florentino Perez – ‘In order to avoid problems in the future…’

Real Madrid returned home from Bergamo content with their win over Atalanta in the Champions League, one that likely puts their place in the knockout stages beyond doubt. However one of Real Madrid’s stars might be sitting a little less comfortable.

It was heralded that manager Carlo Ancelotti has finally found the right formula for the Real Madrid team, with Jude Bellingham in behind Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Another of the headlines was that it was the first time that Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius were on the scoresheet together, the clear trident of stars. That obviously leaves Rodrygo Goes, who replaced Mbappe after his injury out in the cold.

That feeling was confirmed by Cadena SER on Thursday, who report that Rodrygo Goes no longer has the backing of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. Previously, Rodrygo has always been favoured by Perez, regarded as something of a golden child, and as such, he has always been given plenty of chances to prove himself.

However with his form failing to live up to expectations in 2024, the Spanish radio station explain that ‘in order to avoid problems in the future, he must take a step forward.’.

Rodrygo has always rejected the idea that he would be interested in leaving, with many wondering where his place in the side is after the arrival of Mbappe. However Manchester City and Liverpool have been credited with interest in him for some time. While his season has been affected by injuries, Rodrygo has just 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances.