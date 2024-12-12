Real Madrid receive good news with Kylian Mbappe as injury not as bad as first feared

During Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over Atalanta on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe was forced off with a muscular injury. Medical tests have been done, and the first report stated that the 25-year-old would not be able to play again in 2024, meaning that he’d be out for La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, as well as next week’s Intercontinental Cup in Qatar.

However, Diario AS have now reported that Mbappe’s injury should only keep him out of action for Real Madrid’s next fixture against Rayo. As a result, he is expected to travel to the Middle East with the rest of his teammates for the Intercontinental Cup, although he may not be risked as a starter.

Real Madrid are slowly recovering important players from injury, as Mbappe will be joined by fellow countryman Eduardo Camavinga in Qatar next week as he is expected to make his own return to action.