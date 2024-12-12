Real Madrid no longer considered favourites to sign defender next summer

For months, Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Alphonso Davies’ situation at Bayern Munich. At one stage, it was taken for granted that the 24-year-old defender would end up moving to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, although things have changed drastically in recent weeks.

It was reported recently that Real Madrid are considering whether to drop their interest in Davies, which would come as a shock. However, it would be somewhat justified as The Athletic (via Diario AS) have reported that Bayern are now considered favourites to agree a new contract with the Canadian.

Davies’ current deal expires at the end of the season, which would have given Real Madrid the opportunity to acquire him as a free agent. However, that now may not happen.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Davies, and it remains to be seen where they fit into this matter. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that Real Madrid will not be successful in their aspirations to sign one of the leading defensive targets.