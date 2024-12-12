Raphinha maintains outrageous 100% record in Champions League after Barcelona win

Barcelona came away with an important victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, securing three points that all but guarantee their place in the top eight of the Champions League. It was also the first time that Dortmund have been beaten in three years at the Signal Iduna Park in Europe.

Ferran: "Flick gives me freedom and confidence." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

Even so, Raphinha has made his claim for the most impressive statistic of the night. The Brazilian notched his sixth goal of the season in the Champions League, which puts him level with Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, just one behind leader Robert Lewandowski. As pointed out by MD, Raphinha has a 100% conversion rate in terms of his shots on target. All six of his efforts have gone in.

#Barca duo Robert Lewandowski (7) and Raphinha (6) are the top two scorers in the #ChampionsLeague, with #BVB's Serhou Guirassy level with the Brazilian in second. pic.twitter.com/DqG9kGK674 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 12, 2024

He will be grateful that he did finish on Wednesday, as he ignored Lamine Yamal who had an open goal on the other side of the box. Overall he has taken 22 shots on goal, giving him 27.2% conversion rate, but his 6 strikes do come from an expected goals figure of just 2.8. Overall Raphinha has 17 goals and 8 assists in just 23 games this season.