Rape investigation that was denied by Kylian Mbappe dismissed by judge

Kylian Mbappe’s trip to Sweden was already headline news, as he traveled during his time off to Stockholm having missed international duty with France. Shortly after his stay at a hotel, Swedish police opened an investigation into a rape complaint, with Mbappe allegedly a person of interest in the investigation.

Mbappe publicly addressed the matter, calling it ‘fake news’ on social media, while sources close to the player suggested that the story had been planted. Sport report that the case has now been dropped, with judge Marina Chirakova saying ‘there is not sufficient proof to continue with the case’. It should be noted that the Swedish authorities at no point referenced Mbappe.

“The person investigated is no longer under suspicion. The investigation is closed, and nobody was questioned over it.”

The trip on the whole saw Mbappe received scathing criticism in his native France, and some believe it has impacted his performances on the pitch. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been going through something of crisis of confidence of late, struggling to finish chances that would normally require little thought for him, with internal sources at the club claiming he has been ‘a different person’ since the Sweden trip.