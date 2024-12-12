Manchester City believe they can sign La Liga star for €25m

Given their well-documented financial problems, Valencia may have to continue the trend of selling their most valuable players. One of those that could be on the move is Pepelu, who has been a standout performer for the club since he joined from bitter rivals Levante during the 2023 summer transfer window.

In recent weeks, Manchester City have lined him up as a possible replacement for Rodri Hernandez, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious ACL injury. As per ED, he is reported to be near the top of the list.

Furthermore, the reigning Premier League champions believing that they could close a deal for a fee in the region of €25m, despite his release clause being €100m.

Pepelu is undoubtedly one of Valencia’s most important players, and losing him would be a big blow. They would surely be reluctant to sell, although if Man City do come calling, they may be unable to stop it happening.