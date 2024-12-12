Valencia

Manchester City believe they can sign La Liga star for €25m

Photo by La Liga

Given their well-documented financial problems, Valencia may have to continue the trend of selling their most valuable players. One of those that could be on the move is Pepelu, who has been a standout performer for the club since he joined from bitter rivals Levante during the 2023 summer transfer window.

In recent weeks, Manchester City have lined him up as a possible replacement for Rodri Hernandez, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious ACL injury. As per ED, he is reported to be near the top of the list.

Furthermore, the reigning Premier League champions believing that they could close a deal for a fee in the region of €25m, despite his release clause being €100m.

Pepelu is undoubtedly one of Valencia’s most important players, and losing him would be a big blow. They would surely be reluctant to sell, although if Man City do come calling, they may be unable to stop it happening.

Posted by

Tags Manchester City Pepelu Valencia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News