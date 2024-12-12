Major shock as Real Madrid to drop out of race for top target – contract talks ongoing

Real Madrid had outlined the two full-back positions as areas to strengthen next summer, but it looks as if they will have to start from scratch in their hunt for a new left-back. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos had reached an understanding with him in March, but are now giving up on him.

According to Cadena SER, via Sport, Real Madrid are starting to feel that Davies is a lost cause. Los Blancos are frustrated that he has not responded to their latest offer, as contract talks continue with Bayern Munich. Barcelona remain in talks with his agent, hoping that Hansi Flick’s relationship with Davies could give them an in, but Bayern are now optimistic of a deal.

Relations between Los Blancos and Davies have gone cold with Davies no longer prioritising their talks ahead of others. Real Madrid will not get involved in a financial battle for his signature, and if he does not give them the green light by early January, they will turn their attentions elsewhere. Bayern are pushing hard for his signature, while Barcelona require time to work out their finances, time they might not have.

Earlier on Thursday it was reported that Davies had doubts about how much Real Madrid really wanted him after they slowed down a move in the spring. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation, but it looks as if Bayern are now the hot favourites to retain the Canadian star.