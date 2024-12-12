Leganes hopeful of having key player available to face Barcelona

On Sunday, Leganes will make the trip to La Liga leaders Barcelona, where they will be aiming to pick up a positive result. Doing so will be very difficult, although it is not impossible – especially if they were to have Dani Raba available.

Raba has been one of Leganes’ standout performers so far this season, although the issue for the Madrid-based side is that he has regularly struggled with physical problems. He picked up an injury in last week’s Copa del Rey victory over CD Estepona, although that is not believed to be as bad as first feared.

Leganes initially thought that Raba would not play again in 2024, but as per Diario AS, they are now quietly confident of having him in the matchday squad to face Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic.

Raba is unlikely to start, but if Leganes can keep things tight, bringing him on in the second half could allow them to take advantage of Barcelona in their pursuit of avoiding defeat.