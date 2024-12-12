Kylian Mbappe’s brutal fortune continues as injury time is confirmed

Real Madrid seem unable to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Los Blancos have so far suffered 27 injuries in 23 games this season, and the latest to be afflicted is Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward was withdrawn on Tuesday after half an hour against Atalanta, having opened the scoring in Bergamo. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he did not believe the injury to be serious, but following tests on Thursday, it has been confirmed by the club that he has a muscle injury. Diario AS say that he is set to miss around 10 days, which would keep him out of their clashes against Rayo Vallecano, the final of the Intercontinental Cup, and their final game of the year, Sevilla. However the Madrid-based daily have noted that he is not definitively ruled out of a final against one of Pachuca or Al-Ahly next Wednesday.

It would not be the first time that a Real Madrid player has recovered ahead of time, with Los Blancos tending to provide longer recovery times in order to ease the pressure on the player and the medical staff. What is certain is that he will miss their trip to Vallecas on Saturday. The timing is particularly unfortunate, given Mbappe was starting to look like his old self against Atalanta.