Jude Bellingham playing active role in Real Madrid deal for world class player

Real Madrid are expected to be very busy during next summer’s transfer window. Their chances of prizing Alphonso Davies away from Bayern Munich appear to be dwindling, but one player who still has a good chance of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu is Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that in a matter of weeks, he can officially begin talks with other clubs. Real Madrid are bound to be one of those, and before this happens, he is already being worked by England teammate Jude Bellingham, as per Relevo.

Bellingham is actively working on convincing Alexander-Arnold to join him at Real Madrid by telling him not to sign a new deal at Liverpool – this would be the only way that he ends up in the Spanish capital, as Los Blancos have no plans to pay a transfer fee.

It will be very interesting to follow Alexander-Arnold’s situation in the coming weeks and months. Real Madrid will be desperate to acquire his services from next summer onwards, although it is not straightforward that this will happen.