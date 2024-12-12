James Rodriguez opens up on lack of prominence at Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano’s acquisition of James Rodriguez was seen as one of the most impressive pieces of business during the summer transfer window. However, the 33-year-old playmaker has been barely used this season, having been reduced to seven appearances in La Liga (one start).

James was off the back of winning the MVP at the 2024 Copa America, which makes the matter even more surprising. However, he is not complaining about the situation, as he told Marca.

“They are decisions that I do not make, they are things that I cannot control. I take responsibility for my things, but playing or not… I don’t control it. My mission is to train well, to be physically well every day, as I am now and as I have shown in the matches with Colombia. There, if I’m not physically well, I wouldn’t play. That’s why I try to take care of myself a lot. I try to train well in case I have to play, to be ready.

“Like everything in football, they are tastes and maybe there are coaches who play in a certain way and you don’t fit into their scheme. And that is totally respectable. I’m almost 34 years old and I’m at a more mature point in my career. I know where to run, where to ask for the ball, where to create space.”

Rayo have coped pretty well without having to used James too much, so head coach Inigo Perez cannot be knocked for his decision. Nevertheless, it is still surprising.