“He’s the present and future” – Lionel Messi waxes lyrical on Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi may no longer be at Barcelona, but he still keeps tabs on his former club. With the MLS season now over, he can take even more interest in Hansi Flick’s side, who have had a strong campaign up until now.

Speaking at an Adidas event recently (via MD), Messi shared his hopes for much success for Barcelona this season.

“I would love to see Barcelona winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and also the Champions League again. And in the years that it is not possible, that at least he competes until the last moment.”

Messi also spoke very glowingly on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, whom he has been compared with on many occasions over the last 12 months.

“There is a very good generation of young footballers who have many years ahead of them. If I have to stay with someone, because of their age and their future, I have heard that they have chosen Lamine Yamal and certainly for me too. Agree. It depends on him and many things because that’s football, but it’s present and without a doubt it has a huge future.”