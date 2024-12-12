Hansi Flick reveals promise he kept with neighbour for Barcelona clash with Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was visibly pleased with his side’s win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, with a 3-2 win putting them second in the Champions League table. His neighbours will also be delighted, as he revealed after the game.

Not because Flick is gone – the German manager and Barcelona spent both Tuesday and Wednesday night in Dortmund – but because he has kept his promise. After the match, Flick

“I think the presence of so many fans here is fantastic. On Monday I had dinner in Barcelona and I came across a neighbour in a restaurant. He told me that he would be coming with his three children, and he asked me to win. He also told me that he was at a Liverpool rout,” Flick explained to Relevo.

Hansi Flick: "I have to congratulate the team. The best thing today was the possession in the first half, how the substitutions with Ferran and Fermín did… You can see that the team believes." pic.twitter.com/ifbzI5H7BA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2024

The main issue for Flick is transferring their European form to domestic action. The Blaugrana have the opposite problem of what they have been dealing with in recent years, with just one win in their last five Liga matches.

“This victory should give us confidence. We have a very young squad and games every 3 or 4 days. The good thing is to see how all the players behave, in training and matches. I hope to see this again on Sunday against Leganes.”

Barcelona close out their 2024 with home clashes against Leganes and Atletico Madrid, from which six points would guarantee them top spot over the Christmas break. Los Rojiblancos are the form team in Spain though, with their win over Slovan Bratislava a tenth victory in a row.