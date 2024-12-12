Hansi Flick gives go-ahead for Barcelona star to be offered new contract

Over the last few months, Barcelona sporting director Deco has been working on contract renewals. Gavi, Pedri and Ronald Araujo are among those in talks with the club, and soon, another that should be is Inaki Pena.

Barcelona officials have been very impressed with Pena since he took over the starting goalkeeper position after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s serious knee injury, as he has managed to hold the position ahead of Wojciech Szczesny.

As such, talks over a new contract will soon start, as per MD. Hansi Flick has also given his approval for talks to take place soon, as he is among those to have been very pleased with the level shown by the 25-year-old ‘keeper.

It will be very interesting to see how Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation is once Ter Stegen returns after injury. Pena has shown himself to be a more than capable option, although he may not be able to retain the position.