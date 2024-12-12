Girona beat Arsenal and Chelsea to signing of talented teenage goalkeeper

In recent years, Girona have had an affinity with Ukrainian players. They have had Viktor Tsygankov on their books since 2023, and they also had Artem Dovbyk too before he was sold to Roma during the summer. Now, they’ve added their latest player from the Eastern European nation.

On Thursday, Girona confirmed the signing of Vladyslav Krapivtsov. The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been on trial with the Catalan club for several weeks, and now, a deal has officially been reached. As per MD, he had been previously linked with Chelsea and Arsenal before making the move.

Krapivtsov, who had been a free agent after leaving Dnipro-1 in the summer, will now continue his career at Girona. However, he is not expected to remain at the club for too long, as the idea is for him to be loaned out for the remainder of the season in order to play regular first team football.