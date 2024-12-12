European round-up: Real Sociedad and Real Betis both secure much-needed victories

The European football midweek card concluded on Thursday, with Real Sociedad and Real Betis being the La Liga sides in action – in the Europa League and Conference League respectively. As it turned out, it was a very successful day for Spanish football.

Real Sociedad 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv

A first half blitz led Real Sociedad to all three points in their match against Dynamo Kyiv. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring – he scored the rebound after seeing his penalty saved by Georgiy Buschan. He would find the back of the net again soon after for 3-0, with Sheraldo Becker netting in between the two strikes.

CS Petrocub 0-1 Real Betis

Real Betis were expected to win comfortably against Moldovan side CS Petrocub, but in the end, it was far from easy. Manuel Pellegrini’s side could only manage a solitary goal from Cedric Bakambu, although as it turned out, it was enough to secure the much-needed three points.