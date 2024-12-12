€60m La Liga midfielder unconvinced by Manchester City move – report

Over the last 2-3 years, Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad. The likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool have all made attempts to prise him away from his boyhood club, and although every effort up until now has failed, it has not deterred some of the interested parties.

Manchester City are one of the clubs that are currently most keen to sign Zubimendi, as they see him as the ideal player to replace Rodri Hernandez, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. However, The Telegraph has reported that the La Real pivot is unconvinced by a move to the Premier League champions as he does not wish to be seen as an understudy.

Real Sociedad remain insistent on keeping Zubimendi, although they would be powerless to stop him leaving if anyone were to trigger his €60m release clause. It remains to be seen whether anyone tries to do so in 2025.