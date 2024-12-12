Claims made that Gerard Pique was “active part” in controversial Spanish Super Cup contract

Back in 2020, the Spanish Super Cup was controversially moved to Saudi Arabia, where it has been held ever since. The agreement for this to happen is currently being investigated, and former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is one of the people that is being looked into.

As per Relevo, the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has concluded that Pique was an “active part” in the contract that brought the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. As such, they have asked the presiding judge in the ongoing case to release a rogatory commission to Saudi Arabia to identify the bank accounts of the former Barcelona player – as well as that of Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation.

This matter has been one that has led to lots of discussions across Spanish football. It will be interesting to see how the matter unfolds as the investigation goes on.