Cesc Fabregas and Como set eyes on defender scouted by Brighton and Manchester City

Espanyol are not enjoying the greatest season so far, but some of their players are still catching the eye of interested parties. In addition to suitors fo Javi Puado, right-back Omar El Hilali has also gathered scouts in the stands to see him.

El Hilali, 21, made the starting spot at right-back his own last season during Espanyol’s promotion push, and has remained their starter in La Liga, showing little sign of being fazed by his surroundings. According to Diario AS, Italian side Como, managed by Barcelona native Cesc Fabregas, have recently sent scouts to watch El Hilali. Fabregas received positive reports about the Moroccan’s solidity and ball-winning prowess.

The Moroccan international has also been scouted by the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City. El Hilali has a release clause of €15m too, which makes him relatively affordable for a lot of top-level clubs. With Los Pericos in dire financial straits, he might not be around too much longer.