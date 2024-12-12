Barcelona star Lamine Yamal claims he doesn’t practice absurd skill

Barcelona managed to bring down the Yellow Wall on Wednesday night in Dortmund, beating BVB 3-2 in extremis with two goals from Ferran Torres. The winner came courtesy of Lamine Yamal, a common theme this season, with Torres finishing far into the corner.

After the game, Lamine Yamal spoke to the media, and reminded that it was the same combination that nearly gave the Blaugrana victory against Real Betis. Torres scored in the 86th minute at the Benito Villamarin, but the Blaugrana couldn’t hold on, conceding the equaliser in the 94th minute.

“We understand each other very well, with Ferran. It was also the same the other day against Betis, in Seville,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Sport.

“After Betis, it was important to achieve victory in a ground as important as this. We are very happy, because the team has been very good, in general. We had clear chances, in the second they dominated us a little more, but we knew how to suffer. And the opportunities had to be taken advantage of.”

Ferran Torres has now scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 12, 2024

Lamine Yamal nearly replicated another of his now trademarked outside of the boot assists for Raphinha in the first half too, with the Brazilian firing his effort past the post. Proving almost impossible to defend, the 17-year-old said it was not something he worked on specifically.

“That pass comes naturally to me now. It is a resource that has been working very well for me lately, to be honest. It comes naturally to me, it’s not that I’m constantly doing it in training, it comes more or less on its own. And I told Rapha that he had it…”

Barcelona now sit second in the Champions League table, with only Liverpool’s perfect record bettering theirs. They face Benfica and Atalanta in their final two games, but all their focus will be on their remaining two Liga matches of the year, at home to Leganes and then Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana have just one win in their last 5 Liga games.