Barcelona open to letting midfielder leave in January

Earlier in the season, Pablo Torre was an important player for Barcelona. He accumulated three goals and one assist in seven La Liga appearances, although since the start of October, he has only played three times for the Catalan giants.

With the likes of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Gavi having returned from injury in this period, it is perhaps no surprise that Torre has fallen out of contention in the eyes of Hansi Flick. Because of this, Sport say that Barcelona are open to allowing him to leave the club on loan during next month’s winter transfer window.

Barcelona will be keen not to stand in the way of Torre’s development, which had been very impressive at the start of the season. Given that he has Olmo, Fermin, Pedri and Raphinha ahead of him as centre attacking midfield options, it does make sense for a temporary departure to take place.