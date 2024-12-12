Barcelona manager Hansi Flick keeping tabs on 18-year-old winger

Since taking over from Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona head coach in the summer, Hansi Flick has opted looked to within with his squad planning. Numerous La Masia talents have been called up to the first team over the course of the season so far, with the likes of Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin having earned permanent places in the squad.

More could follow in the coming months, and one player that would be in contention is Jan Virgili. The 18-year-old winger has been in sparking form for Barcelona’s U19 side this season, and that continued earlier this week as he scored a Lionel Messi-esque solo goal against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Youth League.

🎥 – Jan Virgili with an incredible golazo for Barcelona U19 against Dortmund.pic.twitter.com/w10kOy2LVk — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) December 11, 2024

As per Sport, Flick is keeping tabs on Virgili’s development, as he is one of the players to have caught his eye in the club’s youth setup.

Virgili is a left winger, and this is a position that is relatively open in the Barcelona first team – aside from the starting spot, which is Raphinha’s. Given this, the teenager could have a chance of promotion at some stage this season.