Barcelona icon Gerard Pique meets with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in restaurant

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has had a number of disputes with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior on the pitch, but in recent weeks, they had their first off it. The pair were seen eating together in a restaurant in the Spanish capital.

According to Relevo, the dinner took place in the restaurant Amazonico in the Salamanca neighbourhood. The subject of the meeting was Pique’s Kings League project, involving former players and celebrities in small-sided games. After expanding out of Spain to Mexico, the next stop is Brazil, with Kaka as the president of the league, and Neymar Junior as the president.

Vinicius has a small share in the team Loud, and Pique had been hoping to use Vinicius in their promotional work, but a video featuring the Real Madrid man was deleted at the last moment. It came down an issue regarding his image rights, although it is not clear whether they were in disagreement or whether it was another party.

The pair have history on the pitch, but also have a relationship off it. They spoke before Vinicius joined Real Madrid while playing video games, and in the past the Catalan defender has assured that Vinicius was previously a Barcelona fan due to the presence of Neymar. Pique has also featured the likes of Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas in the Kings League.