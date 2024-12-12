Barcelona and Real Madrid pursuit in jeopardy after update on contract situation of 17-year-old starlet

Malaga are seemingly on the verge of a major coup, as they try to retain their star academy product ‘Antonito’. Out of contract in the summer, the 18-year-old winger has been impressing in Segunda since Los Boquerones son promotion last season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for Antonio Cordero, and with less than a month until he can sign a precontract, it looked as if Malaga’s hopes of retaining him were fading. However General Director Kike Perez has told SER Deportivo (via Diario AS) that they are optimistic about Cordero signing a new deal.

“Things have to flow. And we will achieve it. Nothing, nothing from Barcelona. What we want is for him to stay and we are going to fight until the last second. We have offered him a very important contract,” noted Perez after recent suggestions that Barcelona may make an offer for him in the winter transfer window.

“He is at Malaga, he is doing great things, we want him to stay, it is his home, his club. I am optimistic because I know that he has an impressive sporting career ahead of him and I know that he is not going to be better off than in this club, where he has been trained and given confidence and affection. These years until he grows up, may he be with us.”

Cordero was subject to a late bid in the summer from Barcelona, who want him to join Barca Atletic, but Malaga turned the offer down. Real Madrid are more interested in signing Cordero on a free, but the fact he is represented by Pini Zahavi has always been noted as an advantage for the Blaugrana, due to his close relationship with Joan Laporta.