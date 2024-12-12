Atletico Madrid coach credited with achieving modern ‘miracle’

Atletico Madrid have emerged from nowhere as third contenders for the Liga title this season, having initially stumbled to four draws in their opening nine games. However following ten wins in a row, Los Colchoneros are looking like a force once again.

That is in part down to the fact that they have been relatively injury free of late. On Wednesday for their clash with Slovan Bratislava, French midfielder Thomas Lemar returned from his injury hell to the squad, meaning Diego Simeone had all of his squad fit and able to play – a rarity in the modern game. New fitness coach Luis Pinedo is being credited with that turnaround by Diario AS, following recent seasons where muscle injuries have been a major issue for Simeone.

🚨 At this point last season (July-December), Atlético Madrid have suffered 20 injuries. This season, they have only suffered 8.@atletico_stats_ pic.twitter.com/nSjnhruKhS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 12, 2024

His changes to the training methods, rationing of training and minutes and attention to detail are cited as the main causes of this shift. As Real Madrid battle a series of fitness issues, and Barcelona wait for their stars to return to full fitness, Simeone has competition for places and depth. Pinedo is also credited with modernising their training methods this season, having been promoted from Atletico B, and their extra fitness has been seen by the number of goals scored in the closing stages of games.

Pinedo replaced long-time fitness coach ‘Profe’ Ortega in the summer, who had a strong reputation from Simeone’s early years at the club, but in recent seasons has been questioned. Ortega was notorious for working his players hard, but it appears a slightly more balanced approach is working for Los Rojiblancos this season.