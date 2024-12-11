When Real Madrid find out how long Kylian Mbappe is injured for

Real Madrid had a largely positive trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta on Tuesday, picking up three points and seeing Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet for the first time together. The injury to the Frenchman that forced him off after half an hour was the one major drawback from the night.

Both Thibaut Courtois and Carlo Ancelotti downplayed the issue, saying that Mbappe had discomfort in this hamstring, but that it did not look serious. Mbappe will be a doubt for their clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but the hope is that he will be available for the Intercontinental Cup the following week, when Los Blancos travel to Qatar. Marca say that Mbappe will undergo tests on Thursday afternoon at 15:00 when he arrives at the training ground. They say he is ‘practically’ out of the Rayo clash.

Bellingham also went down against Girona last Saturday, and it may simply have been a precautionary measure from the Frenchman. Mbappe’s fortune continues to desert him: his opening goal was straight out of the familiar Mbappe form, but whenever things go right for him this season, it has been followed by a step backwards. Real Madrid face Sevilla in their final Liga game of 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 22nd of December.