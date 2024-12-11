“We will arrive at Christmas alive” – Carlo Ancelotti on changes in Real Madrid team

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has promised his side will look different in a month’s time, once he has a fully fit squad to pick from again. The Italian coach believed that his side did as well as they could have in their 3-2 win over a strong Atalanta side.

Ancelotti’s side have been largely underwhelming this season, but led by Jude Bellingham, are starting to show green shoots of growth. After being nine points down in La Liga at one point, it looked as if the title race might get away from Real Madrid, but they will go top if they win their game in hand against Valencia.

“If we get to Christmas alive in all the competitions, things will go well because we will get players back. Now we have to hold on until Christmas, there is no other option. When we get players back there will be more competition, but what will not change is that I am going to put the best team possible to win each game,” he told MD.

Ancelotti believed that Real Madrid were at their best again in Bergamo.

“We have shown our best version because if you don’t do so here you can’t win. We have competed, fought and worked very hard, with a good approach and a lot of mobility from the forwards. The game went well.”

Los Blancos face Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas on Saturday, and will then travel to Qatar to play the Intercontinental Cup next week, before closing out their year at home to Sevilla. Ancelotti and company will be desperate to win out, and go into the new year in control of La Liga.