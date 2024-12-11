WATCH: Super sub Ferran Torres scores for Barcelona before Borussia Dortmund find second equaliser

Barcelona are aiming to make it five wins in a row in this season’s Champions League, and if they can do it, their chances of finishing inside the top eight of the league phase would be very high. As things stand, they are not on course for victory as no sooner than they had retaken the lead, they have been pegged back again.

It took until the 53rd minute for the deadlock to be broken, which it was by Raphinha. However, Dortmund managed to find a quick-fire equaliser as Serhou Guirassy netted from the penalty spot. However, Barcelona have now gone back in front courtesy of substitute Ferran Torres, who has continued his fine scoring form.

Super sub Ferran gives Barca the lead ⚽️ Advantage Barcelona, is there a way back for Dortmund…? 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/q9MKJKY9KX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Ferran Torres pic.twitter.com/RqGFdQ8AAE — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) December 11, 2024

However, Barcelona were only ahead for three minutes on this occasion as Guirassy notched his second goal of the evening.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Dortmund 2-2 Barcelona | Serhou Guirassy SERHOU GUIRASSY EQUALIZES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/eshLEtF1QG — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 11, 2024

Barcelona must now regroup once again as they go in search of that fifth successive Champions League victory. They are running out of time to get it.