WATCH: Real Madrid Jude Bellingham confirms conversations with Carlo Ancelotti over position

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was one of the driving forces behind their success last season, and while he has had a slower start this season, has once again found his form in front of goal. Bellingham has hinted that the reason may be behind a positional shift.

Bellingham did not score his first goal this season until November, and was being used wider on the right at times by manager Carlo Ancelotti, as the Italian worked out how to fit Kylian Mbappe into the line-up. Since that first strike against Osasuna though, Bellingham is now on a run of 9 goal contributions in 7 games, dragging his team through some tricky moments.

The latest of which was the winner against Atalanta in the Champions League in their 3-2 win. Speaking to CBS after the game, Bellingham confirmed that he had spoken to Ancelotti about his position, and he was being given more freedom again.

🗣️"I was raised by good football people. We won a lot last season, and I'm desperate to do it many times." "Carlo has been helping to me to find freedom on the pitch."

The fit with Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes has been an awkward one at times, but injuries have allowed Ancelotti to play just two of that trio with Bellingham behind them. Once all are fit, it seems Ancelotti will have a major decision to make, with Rodrygo probably the most likely to drop out of the side.