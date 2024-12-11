WATCH: Ferran Torres fires Barcelona into late lead against Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona have won their last four matches in the Champions League, and they are eyeing up a fifth victory in a row against Borussia Dortmund. They are on course to achieve that feat having taken the lead late on at Signal Iduma Park.

It was Barcelona that struck first inside the opening minutes of the second half courtesy of Raphinha, although there would be an instant response from Dortmund as Serhou Guirassy netted from the penalty spot.

The two sides traded goals again inside three minutes as Ferran Torres and Guirassy scores, and now there has been a fifth of the night – it’s gone to Barcelona, with Ferran netting his second.

Barcelona take the lead again 🤯 And it's Ferran with his second after a sumptuous through ball from Yamal 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ABmytMxWZI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

¡QUÉ DEFINICIÓN DE FERRAN TORRES PARA SU DOBLETE!

¡QUÉ PASE DE LAMINE YAMAL 🇪🇸(2007)!#UCL #ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/MTqSTRCdsE — Football Report (@FootballReprt) December 11, 2024

It’s a huge goal from Ferran, and Barcelona are now in the best position that they have been all evening. However, there is still time left, and they need to see the result out from here in the pursuit of five-in-a-row in the Champions League.