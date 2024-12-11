Barcelona

WATCH: Borussia Dortmund make quick-fire response as Barcelona pegged back from the penalty spot

Barcelona had made a fine style to the second half in their MD6 clash against Borussia Dortmund, as they broke the deadlock. However, they were only ahead for a matter of minutes, as they have now been pegged back at Signal Iduma Park.

It was Raphinha that fired Barcelona in front with his sixth goal in this season’s Champions League. However, Dortmund have found an equaliser on the hour mark – Pau Cubarsi committed a very poor foul inside the penalty area, and that allowed Serhou Guirassy to score from 12 yards.

It is really poor from Cubarsi, who showed a real lack of experience in that moment. Barcelona have been punished for it, and having worked so hard to break the deadlock, they are now level once again.

Barcelona will still fancy themselves to nick another goal or two in pursuit of victory, although they will also have to be wary of the hosts’ push for a winner.

