WATCH: Borussia Dortmund make quick-fire response as Barcelona pegged back from the penalty spot

Barcelona had made a fine style to the second half in their MD6 clash against Borussia Dortmund, as they broke the deadlock. However, they were only ahead for a matter of minutes, as they have now been pegged back at Signal Iduma Park.

It was Raphinha that fired Barcelona in front with his sixth goal in this season’s Champions League. However, Dortmund have found an equaliser on the hour mark – Pau Cubarsi committed a very poor foul inside the penalty area, and that allowed Serhou Guirassy to score from 12 yards.

No mistake from the spot 🎯 Sehrou Guirassy scores his 5th UCL goal of the campaign to pull Dortmund level 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lXBqcD9qtJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

It is really poor from Cubarsi, who showed a real lack of experience in that moment. Barcelona have been punished for it, and having worked so hard to break the deadlock, they are now level once again.

Barcelona will still fancy themselves to nick another goal or two in pursuit of victory, although they will also have to be wary of the hosts’ push for a winner.