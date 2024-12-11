Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona break deadlock against Borussia Dortmund courtesy of Raphinha

Barcelona have won their last four Champions League matches, and if they can make it five against Borussia Dortmund, they would be in a fantastic position to finish inside the top eight of the league phase standings. They are on course to do this, having taken the lead at Signal Iduma Park.

The hosts had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside moments prior, but it is Barcelona that have struck the first blow in Dortmund. As expected, it is Raphinha that makes the difference, as he scores again in this remarkable season for him and his side.

Originally, it is outstanding play from Pedri to get away from multiple Dortmund players before playing in Olmo, who slips Raphinha through. The Brazilian winger makes no mistake, which has been the case throughout the last few months.

Barcelona are now looking very good for another victory in the Champions League. It remains to be seen whether they can hold on.

