Villarreal star Alex Baena discusses future – ‘I’ve always said that…’

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena has a serious argument to claim that he has been one of best players in Spain this season, and with 8 goal contributions in 14 games, is one of the most creative in the division. The 23-year-old has started to make inroads into the Spanish national team too.

That has not gone unnoticed, and while Barcelona signed his competition for a spot in the La Roja starting line-up in Dani Olmo, they have been linked to him in the past. Baena would be keen on a move to Catalonia too. Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the Olympic and Euro 2024 champion in recent months.

Baena spoke to the media on Wednesday, and explained that if he is to leave Villarreal at some point, then it will be for a top club.

“I have always said, and I will always say that in order to leave Villarreal, it would have to be a better team, and a better team than Villarreal would be a ‘top 10’ in the world. I have always said that Villarreal is the club of my life and that I am happy here. If that opportunity ever comes, we will look at everything for the good of both of us,” he told Relevo.

He is currently trying to isolate himself from any speculation though.

“I try not to look, they always send me things or they come to me, but nothing. I am focused on finishing the season at Villarreal, and on continuing here, which is where I am best and happiest. In the end things come your way and you are always focused on what you do and what you can do now.”

La Liga’s top assist provider last season, he currently lies fourth in that table, with stars Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Junior the only ones that can better him. For Spain, he already has two goals in his opening 8 caps, despite making just three starts.