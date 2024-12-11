Valencia consider terminating Rafa Mir agreement

During the summer, Rafa Mir secured his dream return to Valencia, whom he was with from 2015 to 2018, as a loan deal was agreed with Sevilla. However, his time back at the Mestalla has been incredibly disrupted – he has made only one La Liga appearance since August because of injury and an in-house suspension.

Mir is down the pecking order in Ruben Baraja’s squad, and because of this, it’s been reported by Hector Gomez that the club is considering the termination of their loan agreement with Sevilla during the upcoming winter transfer window.

|@TribunaVCF 11/12/24|🎙📻 | 🎙️Editorial @Generaldepie_ 💭 No creo en conjuras terapia y comidas 🔜 Está pasando todo lo que precede un cambio de banquillo 💰 VCF quiere hacer hueco con salidas (Canós, Mir, Valera, Caufriez…) 🇸🇬 Lim no autoriza a gastar más del margen FPF… — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) December 11, 2024

Because of their well-documented financial problems, Valencia need to get players off their books before they can organise significant arrivals. As well as Mir, the likes of Sergi Canos and German Varela could also be moved on.

Mir is currently being investigated on allegations of sexual abuse over an incident that took place in August – this was the caused of his in-house suspension at Valencia. He has denied any wrongdoing in that matter.