Valencia add Sevilla defender to transfer shortlist

Because of Thierry Correia’s season-ending ACL injury, Valencia are short of right-back options. As such, the club’s idea is to secure the services of a short-term signing during the upcoming winter transfer window, given that there is little room for manoeuvre because of their well-documented financial woes.

The likes of Ivan Fresneda and Alex Jimenez have been linked in recent weeks, and now a more experienced target has been identified: Gonzalo Montiel. As per ABC de Sevilla (via ED), Valencia have already asked about the conditions of a possible deal for the 27-year-old, who has not been counted upon by Los Nervionenses this season.

Montiel is likely to be made available for departure by Sevilla, although it cannot be said for definite that this will be the case because of Jesus Navas’ impending retirement. Nevertheless, he is only an option for Valencia for the time being, so it remains to be seen whether their interest becomes more concrete.