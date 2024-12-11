Sergio Ramos linked with South America adventure as Boca Juniors come calling

It has been over four months since Sergio Ramos left Sevilla upon the expiry of his contract. The fact that he has yet to join a new club has surprised many, especially as he is coming towards the final stages of his illustrious career. However, that could change soon.

It’s become increasingly likely that Ramos’ next move will be South America, especially as his hopes of a return to Real Madrid were dashed. Clubs in Brazil have expressed interest in signing him, and now Argentinian giants Bovca Juniors are also aiming to have him in their squad for the start of the 2025 season, as reported by TyC Sports.

Ramos showed last season that he can still operate at a very high level, which is another reason why it is so surprising that he is still a free agent. Whoever he does join, whether that is Boca Juniors or not, will have gained an excellent player.