Second Real Madrid star finished Atalanta game with muscle discomfort

The one piece of negative news coming out of the White House on Tuesday night was the injury to Kylian Mbappe, following Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atalanta. However concerns persist over Jude Bellingham‘s health.

Mbappe came off after half an hour against Atalanta after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring, but the same had happened to Bellingham after an hour against Girona last Saturday. Going down after playing a long pass and catching a Girona player, Bellingham was taken off for Dani Ceballos with muscle discomfort, but was cleared to play against Atalanta.

According to MD, that discomfort has not gone away completely either. On various occasions he was seen touching the back of his thigh during the Atalanta game, and did so again when he was being taken off. Bellingham was touching the same area that caused him pain at Montilivi, and came off exhausted in their Champions League clash.

The revival of Los Blancos is still a work in progress, but Bellingham has been the main reason that it has started at all. With 9 goal contributions in his last 7 games, dragging his side forward. Bellingham did speak to the press after the game, and no mention of any injury was made, which is a positive sign.