Real Sociedad star rejects talk of possible departure amid Inter Milan interest

Over the last few years, Real Sociedad have regularly seen their most impressive players linked with moves away. Presently, they have the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo that have attracted interest, while it was also reported a few weeks that Inter Milan are keen on defender Jon Aramburu.

Aramburu, who has established himself as a regular starter this season, is under contract until 2027, so there is no pressure for him to be sold. Furthermore, he also has no plans to leave Donostia-San Sebastian, as he told the media on Wednesday (via ED).

“I feel very good, I want to stay here for a long time, but being at Real means deserving and, if I want to be here for a long time, I have to earn it, for which I will have to work.”

Aramburu has been very impressive when called upon by Real Sociedad this season, so it is very good news for them if he remains where he is.