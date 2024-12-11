Real Madrid’s position on Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool continue contract talks

Despite reports of progress in England of a new contract in England, Real Madrid remain confident in the pull of the Spanish capital. Los Blancos are engaged in a battle for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, with the Scouse right-back able to sign a contract with Real Madrid in three weeks’ time.

Liverpool are engaged in talks with Alexander-Arnold, and are trying to secure the best years of his career at the age of 26, and seemingly there has been progress. However Cadena SER say that Real Madrid remain optimistic about his signature, and believe that they can get it on paper during the month of January. They believe things are going well.

After veteran right-back Dani Carvajal was ruled out for a year with a serious knee injury, Los Blancos decided that it was time to look into signing a successor. Carvajal is 33 years of age, and coming off that injury, Alexander-Arnold will no doubt believe he can earn a starting spot in the summer. Carvajal is unlikely to return until October.