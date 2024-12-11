Real Madrid take player off the market after recent performances lead to new role

Real Madrid were without Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni started their win over Atalanta, but it was not Luka Modric who came into midfield, but rather Dani Ceballos. The 28-year-old has put together a string of performances in recent weeks.

Ceballos was a target for Real Betis in the summer, and was set to be again in January, with Los Blancos willing to let him leave for €15m. There were doubts about whether they could come up with that money, but now it looks like no offer they submit in January will be good enough.

"Ceballos played a spectacular game, Fran García played a top-level performance. The second string is contributing a lot and it is very good news. The victory gives us a breath of fresh air." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti #RealMadrid #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/lOadcXUcv5 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2024

After starting four of their last five games, and performing well against Leganes, Getafe and Atalanta, Relevo say that Los Blancos have taken him off the market. They will not allow Ceballos to leave in January due to his increased role, in which good performances against Leganes, Getafe and Atalanta have seen him move ahead of Modric in the pecking order. Carlo Ancelotti now considers him the closest thing he has to an ‘organising midfielder’, someone who can make sense of the middle of the pitch and direct matters.

Ancelotti praised Ceballos after his performance against Atalanta, and certainly he was a key part of harassing the Italian side without the ball, and keeping it for Los Blancos. Last season saw Ceballos’ role decrease dramatically with the increased game time for Eduardo Camavinga, but with Toni Kroos gone, and Modric unable to replicate his form of previous seasons currently, Ceballos skillset is increasingly unique in their squad.