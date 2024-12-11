Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explains lack of rotations amid injury crisis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that it is their injury issues that are preventing him from rotating his squad more, after suffering another potential blow with Kylian Mbappe going off injured against Atalanta. Los Blancos ran out 3-2 winners though, and Ancelotti was pleased with his side afterwards though.

Averaging more than an injury per game this season, Diario AS say that in their 23 games so far this year, Los Blancos have suffered 27 injuries. An unusually poor injury record, much of the blame has pointed towards fitness coach Antonio Pintus of late. Those figures are without including serious knee injuries suffered by David Alaba and youth products Cesar Palacios and Joan Martinez during preseason. Carvajal has so far missed 11 games, and Militao six, while Eduardo Camavinga (9 games) is the second-biggest victim of injuries.

While reports in the local media have focused on Pintus, Ancelotti tends not to rotate his starters often, but explained that after the match.

“Now we have to wait until Christmas, there is no other option. The schedule is demanding, the staff is small and does not allow rotation. When we get players back there will be more competition, but what will not change is that I am going to put the best team possible to win each game,” he told MD.

"Ceballos played a spectacular game, Fran García played a top-level performance. The second string is contributing a lot and it is very good news. The victory gives us a breath of fresh air." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti #RealMadrid #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/lOadcXUcv5 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2024

One of the players returning from injury issues after a ‘difficult few weeks’ is Rodrygo Goes, who came on for Mbappe after half an hour. He, like many, pointed to the schedule.

“I think that’s the secret, we play very difficult games every other day and we always have to give our best on the field. The schedule is a little crazy, but it is what it is, we want to show our face in every game and help to Real Madrid,” Rodrygo explained to Cadena SER.

The two cases that have been thrown in Ancelotti’s face in that regard are young starlets Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe. The Brazilian has just 149 minutes this season, although there is stiff competition up front. Meanwhile Guler has seen more action (549 minutes), but until November was very much used sparingly.