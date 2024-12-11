Real Madrid have scouted 16-year-old talent also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea

Real Madrid are always casting their eye over the brightest talents across the world, and the Americas is somewhere that is watched with express focus. It’s usually the likes of Brazil and Argentina that club scouts aim for, although they have been keeping tabs on the situation of a talented teenager in the United States.

Nimfasha Berchimas has been making waves over the last 12 months, and despite only being 16 years of age, he has already been involved in the US’ U20 side. He has also played three times in the MLS for Charlotte FC.

Nimfasha Berchimas with an absolute BANGER to put the US up 1-0 😤 pic.twitter.com/jZiPbu5Uwu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 4, 2024

As per CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are one of several clubs to have scouted Berchimas in recent months, although the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be showing greater interest at this stage.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do make a move for Berchimas in the future. For now, there is little movement aside from the previous scouting mission(s).