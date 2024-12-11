Real Madrid handed injury boost ahead of Intercontinental Cup next week

Real Madrid have been regularly affected by injury problems over the course of the season so far, with the latest player to be struck down being Kylian Mbappe, whose availability for next week’s Intercontinental Cup in Qatar is far from certain. However, Carlo Ancelotti has been handed some good news.

Eduardo Camavinga has been out since suffering a hamstring strain during Real Madrid’s defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago. Initially, his involvement in Qatar was not expected, although Marca say that he will now be available as his recovery is going better than planned. As such, he will be able to fly out to the Middle East with his teammates.

Real Madrid have coped well in midfield over the last couple of weeks, with the likes of Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham having stepped up. Nevertheless, Camavinga’s return is very good news for Ancelotti, who will be aiming to add another trophy to his and the club’s impressive collection next week.