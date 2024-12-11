Real Madrid finally break ridiculous statistical run that has enraged fans

A much needed win in Bergamo has seen Real Madrid breathe a sigh of relief after picking up all three points in the most difficult of their final three fixtures on paper. It all but secures their spot in at least the play-off round of the Champions League.

While Kylian Mbappe’s injury was the notable negative from the evening, but outside of that, there was a number of positives. Mbappe’s goal was the first, but the continued form of Jude Bellingham and the fact it was the first time Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have all scored in the same game.

According to Cadena Cope, it was the first time that Real Madrid have outrun their opponents in a Champions League game. Los Blancos racked up 114km during the match compared to 113km for Atalanta. Their total was 9km more than against Liverpool, 7km more than AC Milan, and 3km more than against Lille.

Real Madrid have been criticised this season for their lack of commitment, in particular from Kylian Mbappe, as part of the reason they have struggled to press effectively together. They are the side that has covered the least ground in La Liga, and Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly criticised his side in private for their effort levels.