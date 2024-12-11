Real Madrid ‘enormously excited’ by Atalanta win – path to success outlined

With just 6 points from their opening four games, Real Madrid were in need of a win over Atalanta in the Champions League in order to settle their nerves, as they sat in 24th place. However Los Blancos have returned to Madrid in high spirits following their 3-2 victory.

As per Diario AS, there is ‘enormous excitement’ internally at the club. Seeing Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham all scoring for the first time has left Real Madrid feeling as if Carlo Ancelotti has finally hit on the formula for success. With Bellingham returned to his former role behind the forwards and with freedom to roam, the England international is on a sensational goalscoring run again.

Since Bellingham was returned to that role against Osasuna, things have changed in the Real Madrid camp, and Ancelotti also believes he has found the route to success now. With Bellingham coming from deep, Mbappe and Vinicius are finding more space too, given the defence has to worry about all three, compared to when he was wider. While they are aware that they must continue to improve to reach the level expected, there is a relief that they are seeing steps in the right direction now.

One of the things that Real Madrid have been accused of is failing to show up against opponents with quality to hurt them, coming off worse against Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan and Athletic Club. Generally they have struggled to break through the high press too, but against Atalanta, Los Blancos finally managed to hold their own with the ball at the back.